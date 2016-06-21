June 21 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co.,Ltd:

* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 400 million yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share

* Says the debentures with a term of 270 days

* Says Bank of Beijing served as main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GcgCozPH

