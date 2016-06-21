BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering :
* Says it issued 765,306,120 new shares through private placement at 3.92 yuan per share
* Says it raised 2,999,999,990.4 yuan in total
* Says the new shares will be traded on June 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35MJ
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia