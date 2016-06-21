June 21 Dazhong Transportation

* Says it has unloaded shares of Everbright Securities Co Ltd , Shanghai Zhongyida Co Ltd and Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd between January 1 and June 20, 2016 for a combined 92.4 million yuan ($14.05 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28JsfNT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)