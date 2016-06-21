BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
June 21 Dazhong Transportation
* Says it has unloaded shares of Everbright Securities Co Ltd , Shanghai Zhongyida Co Ltd and Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd between January 1 and June 20, 2016 for a combined 92.4 million yuan ($14.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28JsfNT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: