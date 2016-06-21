BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
June 21 Tokai Tokyo financial Holdings Inc :
* Says it will repurchase 1 million shares at 493 yen per share through off-auction own share repurchase trading (N-NET3) as of June 22
* Says this is part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 22
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eS1k9r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: