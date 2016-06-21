June 21 Tokai Tokyo financial Holdings Inc :

* Says it will repurchase 1 million shares at 493 yen per share through off-auction own share repurchase trading (N-NET3) as of June 22

* Says this is part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eS1k9r

