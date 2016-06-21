June 21 New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5.5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4Mp0ZD

