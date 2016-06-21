June 21 SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says its subsidiaries, Kahon 3 Oy and SoftBank Group Capital Limited entered into a definitive agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent) to sell all of their 72.2 percent stake in Supercell Oy to Tencent for $7.3 billion

* Say Supercell Oy is engaged in production and distribution of mobile game applications, based in Finland

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/J9KeIZ

