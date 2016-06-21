BEIJING, June 21 Intai Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share (T$181,071,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/366w

