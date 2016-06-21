June 21 La Kaffa International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$107,854,100 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$40,445,300 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

* Payment date Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36Ag

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)