June 21 Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.1 billion yuan ($471.00 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition of Shanxi Powerdone Pharmaceutics

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28Kfx02

