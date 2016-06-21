BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
June 21 EnTie Commercial Bank :
* Says it will merge with its insurance broker wholly owned subsidiary with merger record date of Aug. 1
* Says the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36Bh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
* Efforts to further digitize bank are expected to drive an additional 100 basis point improvement beyond 2019
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Adds share performance in paragraph 7-8)