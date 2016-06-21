UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire financial information services provider for 1.65 billion yuan ($250.65 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28M9StW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5828 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources