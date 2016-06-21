June 21 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire financial information services provider for 1.65 billion yuan ($250.65 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28M9StW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5828 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)