* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 ILDONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD :
* Says it receives a patent on June 22, for micro encapsulation of spore-forming probiotics removed an autolysin and spore-forming probiotics prepared thereby
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xm8bqv49
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients