BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 CAREGEN CO.,LTD. :
* Says it signs a contract with CREATIO Corporation, to supply hair products
* Says contract price of 9.53 billion won
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients