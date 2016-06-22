BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Alteogen Inc. :
* Says it receives a patent on May 31, for modified antibody in which motif comprising cysteine residue is bound, modified antibody-drug conjugate comprising the modified antibody, and production
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xTRO1wlJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients