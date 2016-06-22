Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Beijing Century Real Technology Co Ltd :
* Says the company plans to invest 22 million yuan in a Suzhou information technology firm, and to raise stake in it to 15 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6WWVEa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order