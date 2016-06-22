BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co's CFO Chen Wenjin resigned from the position of CFO
* Says Chen will still work on other department in the co
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xOU4vh2R
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients