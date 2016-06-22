UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Digital China Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire 51 percent stake in Beijing-based information service firm for 5.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x1iUaLwx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.