BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Green Cross Lab Cell Corporation :
* Says it will issue 2 million shares through initial public offering
* Says offering price of 18,500 won per share, for proceeds of 37 billion won
* To list under symbol of "144510" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients