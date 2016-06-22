June 22 Green Cross Lab Cell Corporation :

* Says it will issue 2 million shares through initial public offering

* Says offering price of 18,500 won per share, for proceeds of 37 billion won

* To list under symbol of "144510" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xUrAEO9J

