BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Ma Kuang Healthcare Holding :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$34,679,700 in total for 2015
* Says ex-right date July 20
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/38Uj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients