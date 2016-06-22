June 22 Ma Kuang Healthcare Holding :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$34,679,700 in total for 2015

* Says ex-right date July 20

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20

* Record date July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/38Uj

