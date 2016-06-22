June 22 Liaoning Cheng Da Co., Ltd.:

* Says it issued 2016 second tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 1.7 billion yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share

* Says the debentures with a term of 365 days and coupon rate of 3.63 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FCKQLPwI

