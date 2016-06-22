June 22 Huafon Microfibre (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 27

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GvD89T75

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)