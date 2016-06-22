BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a new agreement to sell pharma subsidiary to Shanxi C&Y, for 3.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w7vHIJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients