Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 SDI :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$364,290,498 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2
* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8
* Record date Aug. 8
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/39aU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order