June 22 SDI :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$364,290,498 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

