Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire network technology firm for about 600 million yuan ($91.11 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 270 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LF0pF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5857 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order