June 22 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire network technology firm for about 600 million yuan ($91.11 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 270 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LF0pF

