BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Yabao Pharmaceutical Group Co.Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 28
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients