June 22 WDI Corp :

* Says its unit established a jv named MGS-WDI Dining Co., Ltd. in Myanmar, jointly with MGS Resorts & Entertainment Co.,Ltd., with registered capital of $1 million

* Says the unit and MGS Resorts & Entertainment hold a 30 percent stake and a 70 percent stake in the jv respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZMcknv

