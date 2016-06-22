UPDATE 3-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
June 22 Beijing Homyear Capital Holdings Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 27
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x3pSiuLF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 due to unusual share price movements