June 22 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on June 27 and cash dividend of $0.01526 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 30

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28 for A shares and July 15 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xjrGLHO1

