BRIEF-GM says co's evaluation of overall proposal from Greenlight Capital remains unchanged
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
June 22 Japan Excellent Inc :
* Says it will buy a Tokyo-based property for 11.42 billion yen in total
* Says it will take out 11.5 billion yen loan for the acquisition
* Says it will issue units to raise 5.8 billion yen in total via public offering and private placement, to pay back part of the loan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Dr24N5; goo.gl/U27Ygy; goo.gl/xJd2AX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
LONDON, April 12 Oil market rebalancing has been pushed back by a few months rather than pushed off course, if recent movements in crude futures prices are to be believed.