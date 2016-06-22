BRIEF-GM says co's evaluation of overall proposal from Greenlight Capital remains unchanged
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
June 22 HANWHA CORP :
* Says rights issue of 20 million preferred shares, for 400 billion won in proceeds
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x8MQEcMK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
LONDON, April 12 Oil market rebalancing has been pushed back by a few months rather than pushed off course, if recent movements in crude futures prices are to be believed.