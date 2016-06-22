UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 UNICHEM CO.,LTD :
* Says it will issue the 10th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 4.1 billion won in proceeds
* Maturity date of June 24, 2019, yield to maturity of 10.0 pct and annual coupon of 10.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,788 won per share, and a conversion period from June 24, 2017 to May 24, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GZk3srJF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.