BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 United Orthopedic :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.60011334 per share (T$114,803,087 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 11
* Last date before book closure July 17 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17
* Record date July 17
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AfP
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients