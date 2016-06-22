BRIEF-GM says co's evaluation of overall proposal from Greenlight Capital remains unchanged
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
June 22 Changchun Sinoenergy
* Says it gets Canadian investment authority's approval to acquire Canada's Long Run Exploration Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28OirED
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
* Shares rise as much as 4.2 pct (Adds details and analyst comments in paragraphs 7 and 8)