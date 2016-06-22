June 22 Connection Technology Systems :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share (T$52,933,060 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$17,644,360 in total)

* Ex-dividend date July 11

* Last date before book closure July 12 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17

* Record date July 17

* Payment date Aug. 5

