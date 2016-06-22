June 22 Future Corp :

* Says it won a lawsuit filed by the co to against NITTO DENKO CORPORATION regarding contract payment

* Says its unit takes the lawsuit after company split

* Says NITTO DENKO was ordered to pay 1.46 billion yen and related payment to the unit

* Says NITTO DENKO's countercharge was rejected by court

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Uq3BYZ

