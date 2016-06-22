BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients