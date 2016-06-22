Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Venustech Group Inc :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K7tkrD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order