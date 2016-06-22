June 22 Teijin Ltd :

* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 2,069.0 yen per share from 413.8 yen per share for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 2,034.0 yen per share from 406.8 yen per share for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says adjustments with effective date from Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3238

