June 22 Hakuyosha Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 76,250 shares in a Sapporo-based firm (Hokkaido Linen Supply) which is engaged in linen supply business and cleaning business, on June 28

* To raise stake in Hokkaido Linen Supply to 80 percent from 3.75 percent

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3239

