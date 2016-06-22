BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 Union Insurance :
* Says it was imposed fine of T$600,000 by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Insurance Act
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3A3V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.