BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 Manappuram Finance Ltd
* To issue secured redeemable NCDs up to inr 400 million by way of private placement Source text - Manappuram Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company will be issuing Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 40 Crores by way of Private Placement (Institutional) under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008. Proposed allotment for the above issue will be on June 28, 2016. (Bengaluru newsroom)
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.