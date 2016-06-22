June 22 Manappuram Finance Ltd

* To issue secured redeemable NCDs up to inr 400 million by way of private placement Source text - Manappuram Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company will be issuing Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 40 Crores by way of Private Placement (Institutional) under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008. Proposed allotment for the above issue will be on June 28, 2016.