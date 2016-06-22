June 22 Fruta Fruta Inc :

* Says the company entered into agreement to form a business and capital alliance with Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and its dairy product unit on June 22

* Says two entities will cooperate on development of dairy products, distribution and chain stores

* Says the company will issue 175,000 new shares to Asrapport's dairy product unit for 144.2 million yen via private placement

* Says the dairy product company will increase stake in the company to 14.7 percent, up from 0 percent, after issue of shares

* Say the company will issue 55 million yen worth bonds to Asrapport and its unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aEmRQD; goo.gl/T0cfZs; goo.gl/7dHc1k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)