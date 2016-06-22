BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 SynCore Biotechnology :
* Says it will issue 11.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds will be used for R & D of new drug
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients