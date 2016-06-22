BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Yungshi Pharm. Ind. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19
* Record date July 19
* Payment date Aug. 8
