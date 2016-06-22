Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Channel Well Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.9 per share (T$432,043,022 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 20
* Last date before book closure July 21 with book closure period from July 22 to July 26
* Record date July 26
* Payment date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3A95
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order