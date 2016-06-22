June 22 ATrack Technology Inc :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$40,377,471 and stock div worth T$22,035,180

* Ex-dividend date July 6

* Last date before book closure July 7 with book closure period from July 8 to July 12

* Record date July 12 and cash payment date Aug. 10 with stock div payment on Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese:985.so/3AAE

