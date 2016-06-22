UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Hefei Department Store Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to invest 16.7 million yuan in Hefei City Card Co Ltd and to hold 10.77 percent stake in it after investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cAkfgO
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.