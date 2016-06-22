Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 udn.com :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.59 per share (T$10,308,371 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 11
* Last date before book closure July 12 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17
* Record date July 17
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AEp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order