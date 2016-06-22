June 22 Gemtek Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$181,704,706 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AEH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)