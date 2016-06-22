BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 Shinkong Insurance :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.57361076 per share (T$496,062,381 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.